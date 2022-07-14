KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to a new study, in their respective leagues, Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City fans are among the happiest fan bases.

The study, done by the Online Betting Guide, looks Instagram and Twitter likes and followers, a love-to-angry ratio and gives a fan happiness score.

The love-to-angry ratio is calculated by looking at the reactions to posts on social media.

Happiest NFL fan bases

Team Score New Orleans Saints 7.18 New England Patriots 7.10 Pittsburgh Steelers 6.92 Baltimore Ravens 6.92 Los Angeles Rams 6.74 San Francisco 49ers 6.65 Los Angeles Chargers 6.55 Tennessee Titans 6.20 Kansas City Chiefs 6.20 Cincinnati Bengals 6.14

Happiest MLS fan bases

Team Score Austin FC 7.25 Atlanta United FC 6.39 Inter Miami FC 6.35 Los Angeles FC 6.33 Minnesota United FC 6.12 New England Revolution 5.94 Sporting Kansas City 5.94 Nashville SC 5.86 FC Dallas 5.81 New York Red Bulls 5.59

The Chiefs are tied with the Tennessee Titans at the No. 8 spot with an overall score of 6.20. Among the top-10, the Chiefs have the fourth most followers on both Instagram and Twitter.

Sporting Kansas City tied with the New England Revolution at No. 7 and have the second most Twitter followers in the top-10.