LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their second matchup of the season.

With a win, the Chiefs will have a commanding lead in the AFC West and maintain the number one spot within the conference.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have given us some thrilling matchups, so it will be interesting to see what this round brings.

1st Quarter

Chargers win the toss and elect to defer, Chiefs will receive

Isiah Pacheco bursts out for 28-yard run to the Chargers 33-yard line, nice early run for the young running back

Patrick Mahomes finds Skyy Moore on third down for a nine-yard play to the Chargers 21

The Chargers hold the Chiefs to a field goal, Harrison Butker knocks down a 33-yarder, Chiefs lead 3-0

Justin Herbert finds Keenan Allen out the gate in his return for a 17-yard reception

Herbert finds Joshua Palmer on a 50-yard touchdown pass, Chargers lead 7-3

Mahomes finds Travis Kelce on a 27-yard play

The Chargers hold the Chiefs to a field goal once again

Harrison Butker knocks down a 52-yard field goal

Hebert finds Mike Williams near the sideline for a nice 15-yard catch, Williams does limp off the sideline

Herbert throws incompletion to Palmer, Palmer appeared to be hurt on the play, but was on the sideline without trainer help

Chiefs hold the Chargers to a field goal on 3rd down

Cameron Dicker makes a 46-yard field goal

Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game with an ankle injury, he is questionable to return

Mahomes finds Kelce on the outside for a 34-yard play to the Chargers 39-yard line

2nd Quarter

Mahomes finds Jody Fortson on a 40-yard play to the Chargers four-yard line, 1st & goal Chiefs

Mahomes using the tight ends early, finds Kelce for a four-yard touchdown, Chiefs lead 13-10