KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup.
Chiefs Inactives
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- TE Jody Fortson
Titans Inactives
- FB Tory Carter
- S Armani Hooker
- OL Kevin Strong
- DL Jordan Roos
- DL Sam Okuayinonu
- QB Ryan Tannehill
The Titans will be without Tannehill once again. Rookie QB Malik Willis will start for the second straight week.
The Chiefs will be without another offensive weapon in Jody Fortson, leaving them with two tight ends, Noah Gray and Travis Kelce.