KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans. Here’s a look at who will be out for tonight’s matchup.

Chiefs Inactives

RB Ronald Jones

QB Shane Buechele

S Nazeeh Johnson

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Jody Fortson

Titans Inactives

FB Tory Carter

S Armani Hooker

OL Kevin Strong

DL Jordan Roos

DL Sam Okuayinonu

QB Ryan Tannehill

The Titans will be without Tannehill once again. Rookie QB Malik Willis will start for the second straight week.

The Chiefs will be without another offensive weapon in Jody Fortson, leaving them with two tight ends, Noah Gray and Travis Kelce.