Super Bowl bound again, Chiefs defeat Bills 38-24 to win AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Lamar Hunt trophy is back home and the Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bill 38-24 Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium and claim the AFC Championship for the second year in a row.

Buffalo started off strong in the first quarter with a 51-yard field goal followed by a touchdown.

Then in the second quarter, the Chiefs scored three touchdowns in just 10 minutes to take the lead and not look back.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his first career postseason touchdown, which included quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15th career postseason touchdown pass, extending his franchise record.

Running back Darrel Williams’ 6-yard touchdown rush, marked his second career postseason rushing touchdown.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had his first career postseason rushing touchdown.

The 2020 Chiefs secured the number one overall seed in the AFC after finishing the regular season 14-2, a record in franchise history.

The Chiefs continued to extend their lead in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Chiefs RG Andrew Wylie hurt his knee early in the second half and LT Eric Fisher limped off in the fourth quarter with an injury to his Achilles’ tendon. … CB L’Jarius Sneed and SS Armani Watts were evaluated for concussions.

This was the third-consecutive year the AFC title game was held at Arrowhead Stadium. The only other team in NFL history to host three-consecutive conference championship games is the 2002-2004 Philadelphia Eagles, also led by head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City has now qualified for the postseason seven times in Reid’s eight seasons and have won 10 plus games each of those years.

Sunday’s win marks Reid’s 17th-carrer playoff win, which ties him with Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs for the fourth-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history.

The Chiefs will head to Tampa Bay in two weeks, on Feb. 7, to face Tom Brady and his Buccaneers and defend the Super Bowl title.