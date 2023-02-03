PHOENIX, Ariz. — Fans heading to the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII will have no shortage of entertainment options leading up to the big game.

Super Bowl week events actually begin Saturday when the NFL Super Bowl Experience opens at the Phoenix Convention Center. The fun continues right through the Super Bowl a week later.

Keep in mind that events are taking place across the Phoenix region, and all experiences may not be near fan hotels, or near State Farm Stadium.

February 4-5

Super Bowl Experience — Downtown Phoenix

The free event is set to take place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Downtown Phoenix.

The experience allows fans to test out their skills against certain players and records, or hone skills during a youth football clinic. There will also be areas for photo ops and the chance for fans to meet current and former NFL players.

While the event is free, fans do need to claim a ticket online.

Super Bowl Experience hours Feb 4 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb 5 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb 9 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Feb 10 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Feb 11 10 a.m.-10 p.m.



February 6

Opening Night — Downtown Phoenix

The event officially kicks off Super Bowl week at the Footprint Center in the Phoenix area.

This is the place to be to see Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches make their only public appearances during Super Bowl Week.

This is the only time the two teams will be together in one location prior to Super Bowl Sunday.

Fans will hear live interviews from players and coaches and see the full rosters of both AFC and NFC Championship teams.

Super Bowl Opening Night will also feature live entertainment, appearances by NFL Legends, and team mascots, as well as fan photo opportunities.

Tickets are needed and available online for $20 each.

February 8

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration — Mesa, Ariz.

Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is the only inspirational music event sectioned by the NFL for the big weekend.

Organizers say the event brings NFL players and musical artists together for an evening of joy and praise.

The event is set to take place at the Mesa Center for the Arts.

Tickets are available online at start around $55.

February 8-12

Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate — Old Town Scottsdale

This shows how the tailgate was won. Scottsdale is planning a five-day Old West-style football pre-game party.

The free event is where ESPN will be based for much of the network’s pre-game coverage. Multiple ESPN programs, including NFL Live and Sunday NFL Countdown, will be live from the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate.

The all-ages party will feature tailgate-style games, live entertainment, free tasting opportunities, and plenty of swag.

February 9

NFL Honors — Downtown Phoenix

The best players, performances, and plays in the NFL will be honored during the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. Clarkson is the first woman to host the NFL Honors.

Some of the awards presented include:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Best Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The NFL Honors will also air at 9 p.m. on NFL Network and streamed on Peacock.

February 9-11

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest — Downtown Phoenix

Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons, and Kane Brown headline the three-night music festival at the Footprint Center.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster for each night of the festival.

Super Weekend — Scottsdale

The Cottontail Lounge inside the W Scottsdale Marriott is also hosting a multi-day Super Bowl Party.

Tickets for G-Eazy, Cardi B, Ludacris, and others are available online. VIP Bottle Service is also available for each concert.

February 9-12

Super Bowl Experience — Downtown Phoenix

Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice headline the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

The free experience and fan village will feature a variety of entertainment and food trucks leading up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

February 10

FanDuel Party — Tempe

FanDuel plans to host a party of all parties in Tempe on Feb. 10, with more than $100,000 in prizes on the line.

The party will take place at Tempe Beach Park and feature The Killers. Doors open at 6 p.m. MST

A free ticket is needed to get into the fun. Tickets are available online at FanDuel.com/fanduel-party.

Shaq’s Fun House — Scottsdale

Shaq’s circus will take place at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale.

The music festival and carnival features Diplo, Snoop Dogg, DJ Diesel and Myles O’Neal.

Tickets start at $400 and fans must be at least 21 to enter. Doors open at 8 p.m. MST.

Planters® Brand Legends Party — Chandler

Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis will celebrate Super Bowl week at Gila River Resorts & Casinos at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

Tickets include access to the Kickoff Soiree, Comedy Roast & Toast of NFL legends hosted by Michael Rapaport and a live performance by music icon Nelly.

The event starts at 8 p.m. MST. Tickets are available online and start at $250.

Super Weekend — Scottsdale

The Cottontail Lounge inside the W Scottsdale Marriott is also hosting a multi-day Super Bowl Party.

Cardi B. preforms at the Cottontail Lounge on Feb. 10.

Tickets for the concert are available online. VIP Bottle Service is also available.

February 11

Super Weekend — Scottsdale

The Cottontail Lounge inside the W Scottsdale Marriott is also hosting a multi-day Super Bowl Party.

Ludacris preforms at the Cottontail Lounge on Feb. 11. Tickets for the concert are available online. VIP Bottle Service is also available.

Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party — Scottsdale

A concert at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale headlined by Machine Gun Kelly and The Chainsmokers.

Tickets are available online and start at $800.

Taste of the NFL — Phoenix

Find out what the pros are cooking. Some of the best chefs in the country are cooking some of their favorite dishes for football fans, and to benefit GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger fund.

This year’s chefs include Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Bucher.

General admission tickets are on sale online for the event.

February 12

Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate — Glendale

Guy Fieri, Diplo and LOCASH have you covered before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

They’ll be set up in Glendale across the street from State Farm Stadium for a food and music festival.

Check out more than 20 restaurant popups and interactive dining experiences starting at 11:30 a.m.

Free tickets are available online for the event

Official Super Bowl Watch Party — Downtown Phoenix

Don’t have tickets to the Super Bowl? You won’t be left out of this party. The official Super Bowl LVII Watch Party will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

Watch the Big Game on some big screens with thousands of your fellow NFL fans.