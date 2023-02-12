GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs scored their first touchdown of Super Bowl LVII halfway through the first quarter, answering the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes found Kelce on an 18-yard touchdown pass. It’s a connection Chiefs fans are used to seeing on the field.

Fans may not be used to seeing what happened next.

Kelce and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster immediately broke into a “Stanky Leg” celebration dance. The dance comes from the song of the same name by hip hop group GS Boyz, released in 2008. Other athletes, particularly in U.S. soccer, have used it to celebrate over the years.

The Chiefs tweeted out a replay of Kelce’s celebration dance.

The dance marks another celebration in the end zone for the Chiefs star tight end who loves to celebrate with teammates at the end of a scoring drive.