GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs will play in a Super Bowl Sunday for the third time in four years.

It’s a special accomplishment that only the best of the best achieve.

While players like Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Frank Clark know what to expect, the week leading up to the Super Bowl, and the game itself, are brand new for some members of the Chiefs Kingdom.

That includes Patrick and Brittany Mahomes‘ children, Sterling and Bronze.

While the Chiefs have hosted the last five AFC Championship games, and played in three out of four of the last Super Bowls, this is the first time the Mahomes children will be at the big game.

Sterling was born February 20, 2021, just weeks after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Brittany, 9 months pregnant at the time, shared pictures of herself inside Raymond James Stadium with followers on Instagram.

Two weeks later the couple announced the arrival of their baby daughter.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III arrived less than three months ago, on November 28, in the middle of the Chiefs Super Bowl run.

It’s likely Sterling won’t remember much about her time at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, but her mom is making sure she has fun while they are in town.

Brittany is documenting the trip on her Instagram account. She’s shared pictures of Sterling’s snacks on the flight to Phoenix, pool time after they landed, and other fun around the city.

The couple decided not to publicly share photos of Bronze’s face yet, a choice they also made with Sterling.

Sterling will celebrate her second birthday a week after her dad plays in Super Bowl LVII.