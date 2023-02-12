KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII will be the first one the Kansas City Chiefs will play without legendary quarterback Len Dawson either playing, or watching.

Dawson passed away on Aug. 24 at the age of 87.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and followed the franchise to Kansas City, where he led the renamed Chiefs to a championship in Super Bowl IV, the franchise’s only one until Super Bowl LIV.

He also worked as a TV sportscaster long after his playing days were over.

Lenny The Cool went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and a broadcaster in 2012.

The NFL honored Dawson on the scoreboard during a video showing NFL legends that passed away over the past year. FOX Sports provided a tribute of its own earlier in the afternoon.

Current MVP and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Dawson’s life and legacy in his own way.

Mahomes ran onto the field to warm up wearing a special #16 Len Dawson hoodie.

When Dawson passed away, Mahomes credited the former quarterback with the impact he made during his lifetime in Kansas City.

The Chiefs, and Chiefs Kingdom, know Dawson will be cheering for his favorite team during Super Bowl LVII.