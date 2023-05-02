KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the review, the call has been overturned, literally.

However, records are surely made to be broken, especially when it comes to the big game.

Fox Sports announced that Nielsen restated the viewership broadcast of Super Bowl LVII set an all-time record as the most-watched Super Bowl in history between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.

According to Nielsen’s report, 115.1 million viewers watched the Big Game across Fox, Fox Deportes, and various streaming services. Nielsen had previously reported that an estimated 113.06 million viewers saw the broadcast.

With the new results, the viewership for Super Bowl LVII was up 2 percent over the February 2022 broadcast of Super Bowl LVI on NBC with over 112.3 million viewers.