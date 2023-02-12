GLENDALE, Ariz. — There’s a buzz in the air on Sunday as we count down to Super Bowl 57, and one question about the stadium itself appears to be answered.

The Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles has the benefit of being played in a retractable roof stadium, eliminating the elements if need be, but that doesn’t appear to be necessary at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Mark Dalton, the Cardinals Senior Vice President of Media Relations, told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio Sunday that the roof would be open for pre-game warmups and would stay open for kickoff.

The NFL has said the roof will stay open if the weather cooperates, and FOX4’s Jacob Lanier is looking at practically perfect conditions for game time:

The roof has been open for the previous two Super Bowls at State Farm Stadium. with the matchups between the New England Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and the New York Giants’ 17-14 victory against the Patriots in the 2007 season.

If the roof needs to close during the game, according to the Cardinals organization, it takes 10 minutes to do so.