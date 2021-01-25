Here’s how you can be a part of Super Bowl LV even if you can’t afford a ticket

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Countdown to the Big Game! Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most Chiefs fans who hoped to grab tickets to Super Bowl LV were greeted with sticker shock a day after the AFC Championship game. A ticket to the big game will set you back thousands of dollars.

But the NFL has a plan to get fans in the stands, even though attendance is capped at 22,000 fans. The option isn’t as exciting as attending the Super Bowl in person, but it is much more affordable.

The league is selling fan cutouts that will be placed in seats around the stadium. Each cutout costs $100 plus tax. Fans can snap a picture, upload it, size it and pay for the cutout.

Things to consider before buying a cutout:

You can only wear NFL-branded clothing

No commercial advertising, including company names and apparel brands in the picture, or background

No political statements or content

No lewd, inappropriate of offensive photos

No offensive or negative comments about the NFL or any teams or leagues

You can’t chose your seat, and your won’t be told where your cutout is in the stadium

You won’t actually ever get the cutout. The site says cutouts will be disposed of responsibly

The company also offers some tips if you decide to upload your picture and pay the $100 for the cutout.

Do not raise your arms above your head. They will be cropped out of the picture

Dress in team gear, but make sure it’s NFL-branded, no third-party attire

Have someone else take the picture, no selfies

Solid backgrounds will provide the best results

Only one fan per photo

When you buy a $100 cutout, you are also automatically entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022. A portion of the proceeds from the cutouts will also be donated to local charities of your team’s choosing.