KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Across the Kansas City metro, fans are celebrating after watching the Chiefs knock off the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The biggest watch party was held at KC Live in the Power & Light District where the celebration will continue into Monday morning.

The Red Kingdom Block Party began getting things kicked off at 10 a.m. with music, contests, a pep rally, and the Super Bowl win on the big screen.

So many people were celebrating in the streets the the KC Streetcar was unable to move.

One popular Kansas City, Kansas attraction offered a family friendly Super Bowl watch party, where fans of all ages could feel comfortable, allowing kids and their families to gather for football and fun on Sunday.

One hundred and eighty Chiefs fans bought tickets for this family-friendly Super Bowl party at Dave and Buster’s at the Legends in KCK. Their cheers came often as fans from all around Wyandotte County came to watch and celebrate.

Dave and Buster’s kept the party confined to a large private area with a 50-foot LED screen, and a giant balloon wall made from 2,500 balloons in Chiefs colors.

Marc Cote, the restaurant’s general manager, said staff and security kept a close eye on fans’ drinks, which featured more soda than suds.

“This is a place for parents and kids. We want to make it a family-friendly event for everybody of all ages to come in and celebrate the Super Bowl here,” Cote said.

Parents and fans in attendance said they really enjoyed the family-friendly atmosphere, and the displays of spirit and support at the restaurant.

“It was the energy of the city. That’s all it was,” one happy fan said.

“I’m really happy! I was a little nervous,” another celebrating fan shared.

Managers at Dave and Busters say this party also encourages the next generation of Chiefs fans to get involved. There were as many as 25 small children in attendance — who are likely to enjoy Super Bowls of the future.