WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Missouri lawmakers take steps to honor the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl LVII.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) cosponsored the resolution introduced on Capitol Hill Monday.

It formerly congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs while also honoring the fans and members of Chiefs Kingdom.

“The Chiefs had a remarkable season, finishing strong with a hard-fought and well-deserved Super Bowl win. The Kansas City community could not be more proud of this team’s accomplishments, and we look forward to their continued success into the future,” Senator Hawley said.

Senator Hawley introduced a similar resolution in January 2020 after the Chiefs’ won Super Bowl LIV, the organization’s first Championship in more than 50 years.

Fans can read the entire resolution below:

RESOLUTION

A resolution congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their

victory in Super Bowl LVII in the successful 103rd

season of the National Football League.



Whereas, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Kansas City

Chiefs (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘Chiefs’’) defeated

the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38 to 35 to

win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,

Arizona;

Whereas the Chiefs, established on August 14, 1959, and

playing in their 63rd season in the National Football

League (referred to in this preamble as the ‘‘NFL’’),

made their fifth Super Bowl appearance, appearing in 3

out of the past 4 Super Bowls;

Whereas the Chiefs have appeared in 5 consecutive American

Football Conference Championship games the last 5

years;

Whereas the victory in Super Bowl LVII earned the Chiefs

their third Super Bowl victory;

Whereas the Chiefs were participants in the first ever Super

Bowl of 1967;

Whereas the Chiefs began their championship season in the

great city of St. Joseph, Missouri, holding training camp

on the campus of Missouri Western State University;



Whereas head coach Andy Reid earned his 22nd postseason

win, placing him second all-time in number of NFL

coaches’ playoff wins;



Whereas Andy Reid earned his second Super Bowl victory in

his 24-year tenure as a head coach in the NFL;



Whereas, in the 2022 NFL season, the Chiefs competed at

the highest level with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses;



Whereas Orlando Brown Jr., Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones,

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Thuney, and

Tommy Townsend were all selected to be in the 2023

NFL Pro Bowl;



Whereas, in Super Bowl LVII—



(1) Super Bowl LVII MVP and 2022 to 2023 NFL

MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 27

pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, with an

incredible 26-yard run in the fourth quarter, all while

battling a severe ankle injury;



(2) Travis Kelce had 6 receptions for 81 yards and

1 touchdown;

(3) Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 27-

yard field goal to put the Chiefs ahead by 3 points with

8 seconds remaining in the game;



(4) Isiah Pacheco carried the ball 15 times for 76

yards and 1 touchdown;



(5) Nick Bolton led the team with 8 tackles and a

fumble recovery for a touchdown;



(6) Kadarius Toney received a touchdown pass and

had an astounding 65-yard punt return;



(7) Skyy Moore received a touchdown pass;



(8) the Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit going into

the second half; and



(9) the entire Chiefs roster contributed to the victory,

including Nick Allegretti, Blake Bell, Nick Bolton,

Orlando Brown, Shane Buechele, Michael Burton, Deon

Bush, Harrison Butker, Leo Chenal, Frank Clark, Jack

Cochrane, Bryan Cook, Mike Danna, Carlos Dunlap,

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jody Fortson, Willie Gay, Noah

Gray, Mecole Hardman, Darius Harris, Chad Henne,

Malik Herring, Creed Humphrey, Nazeeh Johnson, Chris

Jones, Ronald Jones, Joshua Kaindoh, George Karlaftis,

Travis Kelce, Darian Kinnard, Patrick Mahomes, Trent

McDuffie, Jerick McKinnon, Skyy Moore, Lucas Niang,

Derrick Nnadi, Isiah Pacheco, Justin Reid, Justyn Ross,

Khalen Saunders, Trey Smith, JuJu Smith Schuster,

L’Jarius Sneed, Juan Thornhill, Joe Thuney, Kadarius

Toney, Tommy Townsend, Marquez Valdez-Scantling,

Prince Tega Wanogho, Jaylen Watson, Justin Watson,

Tershawn Wharton, Brandon Williams, Joshua Williams,

James Winchester, and Andrew Wylie,



Whereas the Chiefs victory in Super Bowl LVII instills an extraordinary

sense of pride for all of ‘‘Chiefs Kingdom’’ in

the States of Missouri and Kansas and across the Midwest;



Whereas people all over the world are asking, ‘‘How ‘bout

those Chiefs?’’;



Whereas Lamar Hunt founded the Chiefs more than 6 decades

ago, and helped shape the National Football

League, including by coining the phrase ‘‘Super Bowl’’;

and



Whereas the Hunt family deserves great credit for its unwavering

commitment to, and leadership and support of,

Chiefs Kingdom: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—



(1) congratulates the Kansas City Chiefs (re

ferred to in this resolution as the ‘‘Chiefs’’) and

their entire staff, Mayor of Kansas City Quinton

Lucas, Governor of Missouri Mike Parson, and loyal

fans of the Chiefs for their victory in Super Bowl

LVII; and



(2) respectfully directs the Secretary of the

Senate to transmit an enrolled copy of this resolu’

tion to—

(A) the chairman and Chief Executive Of12

ficer of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt;



(B) the president of the Chiefs, Mark

Donovan;



(C) the head coach of the Chiefs, Andy

Reid; and



(D) players Patrick Mahomes, Travis

Kelce, and Harrison Butker.

Resolution by Sen. Josh Hawley & Sen. Eric Schmitt