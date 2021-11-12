Surprised by where Jordan Love’s family sat at Arrowhead? One Chiefs family isn’t

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Randi Martin (R), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo as she arrives at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, a broadcast camera zoomed in on Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother who were there to witness his first career start.

Social media immediately questioned why the two, Ronika Stone and Anna Love, were sitting in top row seats at Arrowhead Stadium.

They put Jordan Love's mom in the nosebleeds for his first career start 💀 pic.twitter.com/iQb6n98S0U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

According to Stone’s Instagram story from that day, she said, “The view was better than it seemed I swear!”

When Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole saw Stone and Love sitting so high up, she tried to get them down into the suite she was in.

“Anybody have her social media? She need to come down to the suite. We got a cold one waiting for her,” Nicole wrote on Twitter.

But the mother of the home team’s quarterback wasn’t shocked by the seats Love’s family got. Randi Mahomes said she received similar treatment a few years ago in Houston.

“That was kind.. however that’s where Houston a few years ago sat me with Mia and Patrick’s dad and family.. this is pretty normal,” Randi Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

@iamkaylanicole that was so kind.. however that’s where Houston a few years ago sat me with Mia and Patrick’s dad and family.. this is pretty normal. Can the news just share the truth and I’m sure the camera crews know where family’s sit.. i just can’t… 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) November 12, 2021

She went on to criticize the idea that this isn’t a common occurrence.

“Can the news just share the truth and I’m sure the camera crews know where family’s sit.. I just can’t..” she continued.