KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to playing in the big game.

Bud Light announced this week that if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, it will pick up the tab for hundreds of fans as they celebrate.

The company plans to giveaway $25 to 325 fans following a Chiefs Super Bowl win. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Bud Light on different social media accounts.

The Sweepstakes

Fans can enter once a day between 9 a.m. and 4: 55 p.m. Bud Light will then draw winners at 5 p.m. daily through Feb. 1.

Bug Light will select 25 potential winners in a random drawing each day.

Entries do not carry over from day to day.

A second giveaway opens Feb. 2 at 12 a.m. and closes Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m. The drawing will take place on Feb. 17.

Bug Light will select 100 potential winners from the people who enter the sweepstakes starting on Feb. 2.

All winners will be contacted and have 48 hours to respond. If winners don’t respond within the timeframe, Bud Light will select an alternate winner.

Each winner receives a $25 Cash App payment and can be used to buy as many Bud Lights as the money will cover.

How to Enter

There are several ways to enter the giveaway.

FACEBOOK

Visit Bud Light’s Facebook page and find the Sweepstakes post. Reply to it with the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

INSTAGRAM

Visit and follow @BudLight on Instagram. Reply to the Sweepstakes post and reply to it. Make sure your reply includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes. Fans who complete this step will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

TWITTER

Fans can earn three entries by utilizing their Twitter account. Completing each step below earns one entry daily.

Follow @budlight on Twitter and tweet a message that includes the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

Users can also visit Bud Light’s Twitter account and reply to the company’s sweepstakes tweet with the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

You’ll earn another entry if you retweet Bud Light’s tweet about the sweepstakes and use the hashtags #EasyToEnjoy and #Sweepstakes.

The full rules of the sweepstakes can be found by visiting budlight.com/BringHomeTheBudLights.

Chiefs will battle against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

This isn’t the first time Bud Light has treated Chiefs fans.

Last season, Bud Light offered Chiefs Kingdom free beer if Travis Kelce racked up a win at Tight End University.

Kelce brought home bragging rights in the longest drive contest at a Top Golf location in Nashville, Tennessee. He cleared a net placed 250 yards away. As a result of winning the challenge, Kelce won free Bud Light for fans.