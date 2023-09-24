KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce seems to be a man of his word.

The star Kansas City Chiefs tight end has reportedly been dating country music superstar Taylor Swift and offered her an invite to watch him play.

She seems to have followed up on the invite.

Swift was shown at a box suite at Arrowhead Stadium standing next to Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The dating rumors between the two have been swirling for a few weeks.

Swift performed two concerts at Arrowhead back on July 7-8 during her world rounding tour, The Eras Tour, which is when the two connected after Kelce gave her his number.

Travis discussed the rumors on his podcast, ‘New Heights’ with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Kelce said.

Swift has decided to find out by gracing the stadium once again with her presence as a viewer instead of a performer.