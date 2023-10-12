KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium to help cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the Denver Broncos Thursday night.

The world-renowned pop star was once again seen sitting in a box suite along Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce.

This comes a day before her new concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” hits theaters Friday.

Swift first appeared at the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after being invited to a game at Arrowhead by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Her second appearance came in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium to watch the Chiefs play the New York Jets for Sunday night football.

Last week, Kelce said the NFL is “overdoing it” with the amount of times it’s shown Taylor Swift while the music star attends Chiefs games.

Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said he believes the NFL just isn’t used to having as many celebrities at games. He said it’s more common at NBA games, where they show the A-listers a couple of times but then stick to the game.

Alpha-Lit KC is installing an “ERA’S TOUR” light-up photo opportunity in the Grand Hall of Union Station. On Friday, a neon-lit “Lover” floral backdrop will be put up outside of the Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre.

On Friday at Union Station, a Taylor Swift Bar by Brancato’s will sell drinks you can take into the movie. All drinks are Taylor Swift-themed. Some of the drinks are the Cruel Summer, Last Kiss, Lavender Haze Margarita, and even more.