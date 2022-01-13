Tech N9ne, former Chiefs stars will pump up fans at Wild Card playoffs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans going to Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for an exciting show, and the home team won’t even be on the field at the time.

Tech N9ne is set to perform at halftime of the Chiefs’ Super Wild Card Weekend game.

The rapper and Kansas City native has sold over two million albums, but most Chiefs fans will undoubtedly recognize his hit “Red Kingdom.”

The Chiefs haven’t released a lot of details about his show, but we’d guess there will be a lot of fans staying in their seats during halftime this Sunday.

Adding to the fun, two former Chiefs stars will get the crowds pumped up this week on the GEHA Drum Deck.

Former Chiefs running back Priest Holmes has been named this week’s Drum Honoree and will get to bang the giant Chiefs drum. Holmes was a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection.

When he retired in 2007, he was the Chiefs’ all-time leader for career rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and career rushing yards. He was later inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2014.

Meanwhile, former wide receiver Dante Hall, perhaps best known being “X-Factor,” will be the game’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader. Hall was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowl selection during his time with the Chiefs.

Before the game, Cam Anthony, winner of season 20 of “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department presents the nation’s colors.