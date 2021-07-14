‘That was easy’: New touchdown celebration for Hardman and Mahomes this season?

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left and wide receiver Mecole Hardman, right, celebrate a touchdown scored by Hardman in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to celebrations with how many times he has found his receivers in the end zone.

Third year wide receiver Mecole Hardman has taken inspiration from a former NFL pass catcher, famous for his lively and eccentric celebrations.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots in the NFL, was on ESPN and talked about a certain celebration he never got to do against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’m not sure if you remember the ‘easy button’ from the Staples commercial. When you press it, it says, “That was easy!” and everyone in corporate America had one at their desk,” Ochocinco said. “I put one under the north and south end zones and I was hoping to score that game and pull the ‘easy button’ out and run to Carson [Palmer] and have him hit that button.”

Johnson and the host said someone in the league would try to accomplish the celebration this season and Hardman responded on Twitter by asking his quarterback what he thought about the idea.

“@PatrickMahomes what you think?” the tweet said.

Mahomes, the quarterback who signed a $500 million 10-year contract extension last year, said he was on board, on one condition.

😂😂 deal — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) July 14, 2021

As long as Hardman covers any fines that may come their way, keep an eye out for when the former Georgia Bulldog finds the end zone this season.

Hardman is expected to take on an elevated role as the No. 2 wide receiver on the roster following the departure of Sammy Watkins to the Baltimore Ravens.

The speedster has 10 touchdowns in his career so far.