The Chiefs are exactly where they need to be heading into the bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are HOT. Well, they’re warm.

The Chiefs are currently on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-9.

After a 3-4 start, this is exactly where the Chiefs needed to get to right their season.

“Everything’s right in front of us,” QB Patrick Mahomes said on Sunday.

“We can be better, especially offensively, defense can continue to get better and better each and every week. To be where we started to where we’re at now and still not even playing our best football, I would take that every time.”

The defense is now on four straight games where they haven’t allowed more than 301 total yards.

Against Dallas, a career day led by DL Chris Jones (single game-high 3.5 sacks) and good coverage by the secondary all night long, has been the catalyst for the resurgence of the Chiefs’ winning ways.

The Chiefs’ defense may not have faced the best offenses during this winning streak but they know that the best is still yet to come.

“Every week we got something coming, it’s ok. It’s a little adversity, it’s good for us,” Jones said.

“We listen to everything, we hear it. We still suck. We can use that as a building point. Continue to build that as a defense, as a team. Build chemistry.”

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire played for the first time since Week 5 when he went down with a knee injury vs. the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs have rushed for more than 100 yards three times since then including the recent win against Dallas where CEH led the rushing attack with 63 yards and a touchdown.

Even when he was out, CEH was encouraging and being encouraged by fellow LSU RB Darrel Williams which he says emphasizes the brotherhood of LSU and of the Chiefs.

“Literally, Dirt is probably one of the reasons why I’m standing in this position,” CEH said.

“It’s not just ‘Oh I’m with him, he’s my boy. He makes things work for me and he makes everything easy.’ It’s he’s… pretty much since it was really time to make things work, since college. Since freshman year of college, first day walked in he took me under his wing and that’s just what it was.”

After the bye, the Chiefs host the Broncos and Raiders back to back before going to the Chargers for a Thursday night game.

The bye will allow the team to know how severe the leg injuries are to RB Jerrick McKinnon and CB Rashad Fenton.

If the Chiefs keep playing well and keep getting better, they could be able to host multiple playoff games in the Wild, Wild AFC.