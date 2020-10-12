‘The season will prevail’: Chiefs Kingdom reacts after first loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every game day, you can find some Chiefs faithful at Kansas City Power & Light.

“I love watching the Chiefs like every Sunday this is what I look forward to,” Chiefs fan Josie Hilgres said.

The Chiefs dropped their first game of the season to the Raiders on Sunday. Chiefs fans aren’t happy, but say it’s better to lose now than later in the season.

“The season will prevail, we’ll be fine. I mean we just need to learn from our mistakes and move forward,” John Heymach said.

Fabs gave their eyes set on the Chiefs next matchup against the Bills.

The game was supposed to be played this Thursday. It was moved to the following Monday, after the Titans-Bills game was reschedule due too Tennessee’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Chiefs fans are confident the season will continue and say this is just part of playing during a pandemic.

“I think that everybody should have been ready for this. They kind of know that they needed to prepare for it,” Chiefs fan, Melanie said.

Fans know due to COVID-19, a lot of uncertainties surround the NFL season. They want the Chiefs to control what they can.

“We have a hard-hitting offense. Sometimes all the plays don’t work. But we’ll try for it,” Heymach said.