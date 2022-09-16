KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the biggest plays from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Thursday night victory over the Los Angeles Chargers came from two of the team’s newest acquisitions, and they just so happen to have the same last name.

Wide receiver Justin Watson caught a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to bring the Chiefs within 3 points of the Chargers.

In the fourth quarter, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson intercepted Chargers QB Justin Herbert and ran back a 99-yard pick-six to complete the Chiefs’ comeback and eventually give them the win over their AFC West rivals.

CB Jaylen Watson

Jaylen was drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington State.

Before his time with the Cougars, he played at Ventura College and had an offer to USC, but was unable to enroll due to his grades and he did not play the 2019 season.

That year he did not play, Jaylen worked at Wendy’s as he saved up to make the move to Washington State.

“I’m just a very resilient person. I’ve always been working for what I had. I was never given anything and I think that gave me an edge on the football field as well,” Jaylen said. “So I just try to carry the edge, show some hunger, show some anger on the football field and let it out on the opponents.”

Jaylen played a bigger role in the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup after fellow rookie CB Trent McDuffie, who was drafted in the first round, was ruled out following an injury in Week 1.

“I’ve just been working my butt off and if the time came when someone went down, I was going to be ready and prepared. And that’s what happened,” Jaylen said.

With his 99-yard pick-six on Herbert, the seventh-rounder scored the longest go-ahead 4th-quarter touchdown by a rookie in NFL history.

“It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Jaylen said.

WR Justin Watson

Former Penn Quakers wide receiver Justin Watson was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and formed part of the roster despite not playing in the win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

He joined Kansas City as a free agent in the offseason and immediately went down to Texas to work out with his new quarterback, Mahomes.

Before the play, fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman subbed out of the game after getting injured.

Justin is listed as a third-string wide receiver on the depth chart. His 41-yard touchdown catch was over All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson and gave the Chiefs the initial spark to complete the comeback victory.

“We talked about that route in the receiver room – I wanted that route,” Justin said. “Never want to see one of our receivers go down but I just want to give them the confidence that if they do have to take a play off the field that I am going to come in and do my job.”

Justin said that a few years ago when he was still with Tampa and was facing the Chargers, he saw a similar defensive look and wanted to make the same play, but it didn’t work out.

“They were sitting on my out routes. In that game I wanted to run a double move – out and up – and it didn’t get done and they ended up taking one for a pick six,” Justin said. “So that’s a play that I have thought about a lot over the last two years and I saw the same look – the same type of defense – and I just knew how to run it to win and Pat threw a great ball obviously a great result.”

The Chiefs will now have some extra rest ahead of a road trip to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 3 and will have a Watson on both sides of the ball hoping to make more plays.