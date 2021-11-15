‘These hands, they work’: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams catches all 9 targets in big win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs put on an impressive performance in their route of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night and running back Darrel Williams led the way with 144 yards of total offense.

Williams has been filling in as the starter in the backfield for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire and against the Raiders, became a threat not only on the ground, but through the air.

The fourth-year running back out of LSU had by far his best receiving game of his career hauling in all 9 of his targets for a 101 yards and a touchdown.

“I think the biggest thing is we got the win and with those 9 catches, just Pat trusting me and throwing me the ball,” Williams said. “I just had to go in there and make a play. I mean these hands, they work.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was committed to running for the first down, but saw Williams running up field out of the corner of his eye and let loose a 38-yard cross-body pass reminiscent of the Mahomes Chiefs fans have come to know and love.

It was a critical moment and with that catch, it really helped us out, it really set the tone and brought us more energy,” Williams said. “It was like backyard football. Just go out there and make a play.”

Williams trailed only tight end Travis Kelce as the team’s leading receiver Sunday night and added 43 yards on the ground.

“I can do everything you need me to do as a running back,” Williams said. “Whether that’s catching or blocking or running.”

Even with Edwards-Helaire returning to practice last week, Williams made his case for an increased roll on the depth chart.

Williams and the Chiefs will host the Dallas Cowboys at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday before heading into a bye week.