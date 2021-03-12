‘This is absurd’: Schwartz responds to tweet blaming Mahomes for his release

KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 30: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by teammate Mitchell Schwartz #71 after throwing his fiftieth touchdown of the season during the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hours after being released from the Kansas City Chiefs roster, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz was still protecting his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this time on Twitter.

In response to a tweet thanking Kansas City for his time with the team, someone criticized Schwartz departure and blamed Mahomes’ 10-year $503 million dollar contract extension.

The tweet has since been deleted, but said:

It’s official Patrick Mahomes greed is gonna end his career I mean he deserves the money but 50 mil a year is gonna make it to where you can’t have 2 pro bowl top 5 tackles but I’m assuming he knew that when he signed the contract… well hopefully Deleted Tweet

Schwartz’s response to the critic was just another reason why he was so beloved in Chiefs Kingdom.

This is absurd. Look at Pat’s deal compared to any other QB, he set it up to take way less money the first few years than all the rest. We kept everyone we wanted and made the Super Bowl. The pandemic dropped the cap by $25-30 million from the projected amount, blame that not Pat https://t.co/GIH5zqJoiP — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 12, 2021

In his tweet, he explains that Mahomes’ deal was not the reason he was released. Instead, he directed the blame to the lower salary cap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwartz may not be suiting up as a Chief next season, but fans will continue to hold him in high regard.