WASHINGTON — It is the moment Chief’s Kingdom has been talking about all week.

Members of the Super Bowl LVII Championship team reunited at the White House to celebrate the win one final time.

Players spent time with President Biden, toured the building, and then lined up for an official picture.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce represented the team and presented Biden with a Chiefs jersey. As Kelce turned away, he stepped in front of the presidential podium and the microphone.

For a second everyone stopped as Kelce said, “I’ve always wanted to do this.” Then Mahomes pulled his friend and teammate away from the microphone.

“Pat knew I was in over my head,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast.

“Shoutout to Pat for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the whole world.”

The Kelce brothers talked about the trip for the first time on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

One of the first questions Jason asked was about what Kelce planned to say at the microphone.

“I’ve always admired obviously the President at the podium. It’s iconic on how he usually addresses the nation. To my fellow Americans. That’s all I wanted to say, dude. That’s it. I wanted to go up there and, I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this,’ Kelce said.

A message from the microphone isn’t the only thing Kelce tried to pull off during the White House visit.

Kelce said he knew it was going to be interesting as soon as the team left Kansas City. It got more intense when he stepped up and handed his driver’s license to members of the Secret Service at the White House.

“I have a driver’s license, lost it. Technically right now I’m driving with an expired 2018 Ohio driver’s license, which I am a Missouri resident now. And that’s what I entered the White House with,” Kelce said.

Kelce explained how members of the Secret Service reacted to the out-of-date ID.

“They were checking their list and I handed them my ID. I was waiting for them to tell me I was denied access to the White House because I have an expired license, and I guess you don’t need to drive to get access in. I could have given them any ID that had a photo with and my name on it, I guess,” Kelce said.

“It’s ironically the first thing that Mr. Joe Biden, our 46th President said to me when I saw him. He immediately asked me where’s my ID. Those were his first words. I said, Mr. President, it’s a pleasure. He said “where’s your ID? Where’s this guy’s ID? Get him out of here.”

The president was obviously joking because Kelce was allowed to stick around for lunch and the official ceremony.

“Just to be in that Oval Office, you could feel the history and the conversations and the decisions that have been made in that room and it was just so freaking cool,” Kelce said.

Kelce also shared that he tried to crawl under the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and tried to open as many doors as possible in hopes of finding a hidden tunnel during the visit.

It was a whirlwind day, but Kelce said there is one moment he will always remember.

“Handing him that jersey on that stage in the old front lawn that was a pretty cool moment that I’ll remember forever,” Kelce said.

