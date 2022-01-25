Three Chiefs named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers of America

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Writers of America announced their 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams, and three Kansas City Chiefs players were selected to the conference team.
None, however, were included in the All-NFL team.
Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive tackle Chris Jones and standout rookie center Creed Humphrey received the honor to represent the AFC.
Hill led the Chiefs in receiving yards with 1,239 and 111 receptions. He tied tight end Travis Kelce with 9 receiving touchdowns.
Jones was the club’s sack leader with 9 on the season. He also led the team in quarterback hits alongside defensive end Frank Clark with 17.
Humphrey had an incredible rookie year, ranking toward the top of all centers in the league in pass and run protection.
All-AFC Offense
- QB – Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- WR – Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (r); Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
- TE – Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (r)
- G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- T – Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
All-AFC Defense
- DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- DT – Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- MLB – Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
- CB – Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
- S – Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
All-AFC Special Teams
- PK – Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- P – A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- KR – Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
- PR – Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
- ST – Matthew Slater, New England Patriots