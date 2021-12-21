Three more Chiefs players, including Tyreek Hill, placed on reserve/COVID list: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three more Kansas City Chiefs players are going on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, reports say.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Blake Bell and cornerback Rashad Fenton are going on the team’s COVID list.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports other players will likely be added as well.

The news comes just one day after tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward were also added to the list on Monday.

Last week, three other Chiefs players — wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay — were also placed on the reserve/COVID list. Coach Andy Reid said he hopes these three players will return this week.

After a season of relatively few issues regarding COVID, the virus seems to be hitting the Chiefs hard recently.

The NFL recently changed its COVID-19 protocols, including return-to-play procedures, so there is some hope for these Chiefs to be back on the field Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, a lot of that depends on a player’s vaccination status and whether they’re experiencing symptoms.

Under the NFL’s new COVID protocols, any player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine until they are cleared to return, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or their vaccination status.

But the updated protocols allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.

The Chiefs aren’t the only NFL team struggling with COVID. Last week, the NFL rescheduled three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks among teams.