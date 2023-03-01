INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Kansas City Chiefs are making some moves in their coaching staff.

Pass game analyst/assistant quarterbacks coach David Girardi was promoted to the top QBs coach position after his predecessor Matt Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator to replace Eric Bieniemy.

Here are some facts to know more about the new primary coach for Patrick Mahomes.

He came up through the Andy Reid system

Many know that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid routinely employs coaches he is familiar with whether they have played for him or coached with him before.

Girardi is another example of that.

The New Kensington, Pennsylvania, native was on staff at Northwestern from 2014-2017 where he met former Northwestern quarterback and graduate assistant at the time Mike Kafka.

Reid hired Kafka to be an offensive quality control coach in 2017 and after spending a year as Lafayette College’s QB coach, Girardi was brought in for the same position in 2018.

He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach/pass game analyst in 2021.

Girardi networked his way into the Andy Reid tree and is being rewarded for helping contribute to the Chiefs’ recent success.

Double the degrees

Before Girardi was at Northwestern, he earned his Master’s in Business Administration in 2013 at Seton Hill University. He was a graduate assistant at the Division II program that’s located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

While it is common for coaches to become graduate assistants and earn second or even third degrees, some don’t complete their courses to earn their degrees.

Girardi and is arguably better equipped to proceed in his life because of it.

He was a pretty good quarterback himself

Mahomes has a pretty good new mentor to learn from.

Girardi was a quarterback at Geneva College from 2007-2010, a small private school in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. While the team played in the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association), don’t sleep on his accomplishments.

He was a three-year starter, and he’s in the top six in school history with 5,997 yards passing, 37 TDs and a .572 completion percentage and led the program to its last postseason victory in the 2009 Victory Bowl.

Those stats got him inducted into the Geneva College Athletics Hall of Fame this past year.