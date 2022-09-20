KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The nail-biting divisional faceoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ushered in the era of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video and broke a record for the most sign-ups in a three-hour window in the history of Amazon.

Jay Marine, Head of Sports at Amazon Prime Video, sent an internal memo saying that the broadcast exceeded viewership expectation as they wait for the official Nielsen ratings to be released.

According to reports, Amazon told advertisers they expected over 12 million viewers and the memo said that they had more than expected.

Thursday Night Football continues in Week 3 when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (1-1).