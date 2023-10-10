KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a short week as they prepare to face their division rival Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs have had the Broncos’ number for almost a decade. The last time Denver beat Kansas City was in 2015.

Since then, NFL star Peyton Manning has retired, Patrick Mahomes has taken over as the Chiefs’ signal caller, and Kansas City has won two Super Bowls.

For the Chiefs, the streak is the last thing on their minds.

“I don’t talk about it,” head coach Andy Reid said. “Doesn’t matter right now. That doesn’t count for Thursday, right?”

The main battle is the short week of preparation before the Thursday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs have just one day of practice on Tuesday between games.

It’s an added challenge for tight end Travis Kelce as he hopes to bounce back from an ankle injury. The Chiefs seem optimistic about the Chiefs star’s status, but no decision has been made.

If you’re headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, there’s a lot more you’ll need to know.

Tickets

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are plenty still available. You can buy Chiefs tickets online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

Verified tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at about $250 for the upper level, but some resellers are asking as low as $120. Meanwhile, prime seats in the two lower levels are $500-plus and can be over $1,000.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Gameday forecast

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 80s, according to FOX4’s Weather Team, making it a lovely fall afternoon for tailgating.

But a cold front moving through will lower temperatures throughout the game.

There’s also a chance for rain and storms later Thursday night into early Friday morning. While the timing isn’t solidified yet, there’s a chance the rains hold off until after the game.

Pregame timeline

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

3 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:15 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:04 p.m. – Broncos Team Introduction

7:06 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:10 p.m. – National Anthem

7:13 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking and traffic

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff.

The Chiefs are warning fans and other commuters to prepare for heavy delays on Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 around the stadium because of rush hour traffic.

The team advises fans to plan ahead and leave early to avoid missing the game. Additionally, drivers who aren’t going to the game are encouraged to find another route.

Fans headed to the game also need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $50 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $130. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday night, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor the late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas in a pregame ceremony.

Thomas played for the Chiefs from 1989-1999 and is the team’s all-time sacks leader 126.5. He died in 2000 after a car crash.

Betty Brown, president of Thomas’ Third and Long Foundation, and former Chiefs teammate Neil Smith will be on field to accept Thomas’ Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Gospel singer-songwriter Jordan Smith will sing the national anthem while the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Police Law Enforcement Department will present the colors.

Kansas City Current forward Cece Kizer will be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck, pumping up Arrowhead Stadium.

Crucial Catch

This Thursday will be the Chiefs’ Crucial Catch game, raising awareness about the importance of cancer screenings.

After the first quarter, the Chiefs will hold an “I Cheer For” moment. Fans can pick up a Crucial Catch cart at their section’s entrance and write who they cheer for in the fight against cancer.

Then at halftime, there will be a Crucial Catch tribute featuring seven cancer survivors and their local doctors.

Ashley Berndt, executive director for Kansas City’s American Cancer Society, will also be the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader this week.