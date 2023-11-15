KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are accustomed to playing big games in the NFL’s postseason.

The Monday night football game at Arrowhead Stadium is a rematch of February’s Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles come to town. It feels like a huge game with growing ticket costs to match.

Ticket brokers in the metro say ticket demand to catch the Chiefs and Eagles on Monday night is the highest they’ve seen for a game at Arrowhead since February’s AFC Championship tilt against Cincinnati.

One Chiefs season ticketholder told FOX4 he sold his pair of tickets on the second market on Wednesday. Face value was about $450 for the two. He pocketed $2,200 for the two-seats, which is a price tag normally reserved for crucial playoff games.

Demand is high at Overland Park’s Tickets for Less. That agency’s website shows single tickets starting at $475, and groups of two tickets beginning at $489 per seat. Some websites have lower prices listed, but that’s before service fees are added.

“They’re the top two teams in the NFL right now. If you want to see the Super Bowl matchup, this is the time to see it. We’re seeing this as the highest-demand game of the year in terms of tickets we’re selling,” Angela Presnell, who works with Tickets for Less, said on Wednesday.

Fans FOX4 spoke with on the Country Club Plaza say they’re excited for this game, but ticket costs might be out of their budget.

“It’s a good test for the Chiefs to find out where they’re at right now and where they need to be before the Super Bowl,” Richard Reeves, a lifelong Chiefs fan, said.

“I’m not a super fan, so I’d probably only pay $200,” Roses Lam, another Chiefs supporter, said “To me, they’re overpriced. To others, they’re probably pretty reasonable, but it is an experience.”

Worldwide interest in the Chiefs has been sky-high since music superstar Taylor Swift brought her legions of fans to Chiefs Kingdom.

NFL research shows Swift has stirred a huge uptick in sales of Chiefs jerseys, but according to Presnell, that doesn’t always yield an increase in ticket sales.