KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How ’bout those Chiefs?!

It was a nail biter of a game in Houston, but the Kansas City Chiefs left with the win.

Based on current standings, the Kansas City Chiefs are in position to potentially host a Divisional Round Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tickets for the potential game go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Jackson County residents get the first crack at tickets with a presale available from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The presale will only be available online and buyers must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Chiefs Season Ticket Holders should watch for an email from the organization with information about how to buy tickets.

Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase single-game Divisional tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Tickets for everyone will be available at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Possible AFC Wild Card game

It’s also still possible that the Chiefs could end up playing in a Wild Card game.

Tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game are already on sale at chiefs.com/tickets/.

All tickets will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.

Fans will have to wait to see which NFL Postseason Games the Chiefs will play.

2022 NFL Postseason Game Schedule

Super Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 21 – Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

