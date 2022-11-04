KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans pay a visit to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is not worried about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line.

Simmons, who has 5.5 sacks and 26 total tackles on the season, has played against Kansas City three times in his career, including playoffs.

In those games, Simmons has 4 total tackles and zero sacks.

“We know them and they know us. They haven’t changed, we might be missing a couple of pieces, but we haven’t changed,” Simmons said.

Despite the statistics, Simmons is coming off a Pro-Bowl season in 2021 and has helped the Titans to a five-game winning streak.

Simmons says he isn’t worried about his matchups across the Chiefs offensive line.

“I watch tape and I’m looking at the offensive lineman that we have to play against and I’m very confident that we can go up there and dominate them,” Simmons said. “I’m looking forward to the matchups up front whoever it may be, Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position, but I’m very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day.”

The Chiefs will hope to hold the Titans defense from making plays and “having a great day.” This is not the first time the offensive line has been doubted.

Prior to Kansas City’s visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, pass rusher Shaq Barrett laughed off the offensive line, saying it wasn’t much different than the one from Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs proceeded to rill over the Bucs by a score of 41-31.

Sunday Night Football kicks off in Kansas City at 7 p.m.