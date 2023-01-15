KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hunt for a new offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans is underway.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterback coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Tennesee fired Todd Downing last Monday after spending four seasons with the team and two seasons as the offensive coordinator.

Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early morning of Nov. 18 after the Titans’ win over the Green Bay Packers. In addition, he was never suspended, nor was no formal punishment given.

Bieniemy’s name has been circling the head coaching cycle over the years. He has been with the Chiefs organization for 10 seasons serving as the offensive coordinator for the last five years calling plays with head coach Andy Reid.

The Indianapolis Colts recently interviewed Bieniemy for the head coach job last week.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs in the 2022 season after his four-year run with the Chicago Bears as the head coach.

Before taking over as the head coach in Chicago, Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017 taking the place of former offensive coordinator and current Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.