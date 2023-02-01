KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a long, historic career for the now-retired legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady’s teams have combined for 285 wins over his 23 seasons in the NFL.

But there’s one team that he couldn’t get a positive winning percentage over: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady ends his career with a 5-6 regular season record. Brady’s teams did beat the Chiefs in the playoffs with a 3-0 postseason record against Kansas City.

The former New England Patriot suffered his first loss against the Chiefs in 2005 at the hands of Trent Green, Larry Johnson and Dante Hall.

Brady’s Patriots began his career with a 4-1 record against the Chiefs until they lost two straight regular season games in 2014 and 2017.

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round in 2016.

The 45-year-old also ended his career with three straight losses to the Chiefs: 2018, 2019 and this season when the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers 41-31.