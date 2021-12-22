Tracking the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 lists

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are suffering from a COVID-19 outbreak that has put several key players in questions for their final home game of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers added a few players to the list this week, while the Chiefs have several key players currently on the list that could potentially miss the matchup.

FOX4 will keep the list updated as players enter and exit the reserve/COVID list ahead of the matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs reserve/COVID list:

Pittsburgh Steelers reserve/COVID list:

  • Montravius Adams – DT
  • Zach Banner – OT
  • Marcus Allen – LB

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Chiefs Transactions

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first