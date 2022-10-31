KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kelce brothers have taken their media game to the next level.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, have already captivated their fans with their podcast ‘New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce’.

On Monday night, they made an appearance on Monday Night Football’s ManningCast; a separate game stream that has brothers Eli and Peyton Manning as hosts.

The two sets of brothers discussed a myriad of topics like Travis watching his brother Jason play during the Chiefs’ bye week and how both teams are two of the best in the league at this time.

But it started with the Kelces’ wardrobes.

“This is my Manning Cast fit. You got the khakis, the quarter zip, and of course the collared shirt underneath,” Travis said. “I just feel like I’m supposed to be in this tonight.”

Travis is two years younger than big brother Jason and he talked about one of the last sibling fights that they had that almost sent father Kelce to the hospital.

“Jason was a wildebeest growing up so he always was the enforcer in the house,” Travis said. “He punched me in the face after playing a game of basketball. I had finally got to the point where I was looking at him eye to eye in high school. I picked him up and I threw him on to the kitchen floor and knocked the stove off the hinges and everything. We got yelled at by Mom and almost injured Dad in the midst of it all. That’s what actually ended up breaking up the fight.”

The star tight end also talked about how great Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing right now.

“On top of him playing his best football he’s played in his career, our defense is playing absolutely lights out right now and even more so on top of that, the new faces.”

“When we were having success these past couple of years, we knew exactly who we were gonna go to each and every single game. Who was gonna show up on third downs, you know Tyreek (Hill) and the players that we had. But to see guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and all these new faces kind of emerge as the starters in this offense, it’s so much fun.”

Jason also talked about how Travis was never eligible for them to play together in high school and in college at Cincinnati.

“You throw me under the bus on national television Jason,” Travis exclaimed at his brother as he told the story.

When Travis was on the Manning Cast last season, he revealed that he didn’t know who the Chiefs were playing the next game.

He did not repeat that feat this year.

“There’s no way I can make the same mistake twice Peyton,” Travis said. “We got the Tennessee Titans coming to town on Sunday night baby. I’m fired up for that one.”