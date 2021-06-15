Travis Kelce calls Le’Veon Bell’s comments ‘unfortunate’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is entering his ninth season in the NFL and has seen several players come and go from the organization that drafted him in 2013.

Kelce said he was shocked to hear that former running back Le’Veon Bell was not happy with his time under head coach Andy Reid.

“I think Le’Veon, when he came here, was a very hard worker. He was a pro’s, pro. He was working his tail off in practice,” Kelce said.

In the 2020-21 season, the Chiefs picked up Bell when he became a free agent upon being released from the New York Jets partially through the season.

Bell is once again a free agent and made headlines over the weekend when he responded to a fan asking if he would be returning to Kansas City by criticizing head coach Andy Reid.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again…I’d retire first,” Bell wrote in the comments of an Instagram post.

Former and current players came to “Big Red’s” defense including safety Tyrann Mathieu.

“These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different,” Mathieu wrote.

The All Pro tight end said he was excited when Bell joined the team and was looking forward to him helping out the offense.

“I was excited when we got him, I was hoping that he was going to be able to help us out a lot. You never like to see things like that especially when I think so highly of a guy like Le’Veon and like coach Reid,” Kelce said.

Kelce said he doesn’t comment on other player’s situations, but called it unfortunate.

“I just appreciate Le’Veon coming in and working as hard as he did,” Kelce said. “I know it was a unique and different situation that he was in.”