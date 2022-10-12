KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but during his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, he reflected on the team’s big win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Jason, who plays for the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, said the moment he noticed a change for his brother’s team was after the controversial roughing the passer call.

“After that call, that stadium was electric,” Jason said. “I would have hated to be one of those officials.”

The roar of the crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium could be heard during the Monday Night Football broadcast as they booed, chanted, and cheered the Chiefs on to a comeback win.

“I could live in that moment,” Travis said. “When Arrowhead is rocking like that and we’re putting up points and the energy and the momentum is all on our side, man, that’s one of the best feelings you can have as a football player.”

After that call, the next three Chiefs drives ended in a field goal and two more touchdowns to give them the lead.

“When you know you got the entire place just rocking and you’re just making play after play after play, and the other team just feels like they can’t do much about it,” Travis said. “Man, I love that feeling and Arrowhead was shaking.”

But it wasn’t just the crowd that got Travis and the Chiefs amped up to beat their AFC West rival.

Head coach Andy Reid was visibly upset with the call and was making his voice heard to the officiating crew.

“Seeing him get fired up on the sidelines, it just amps everybody’s attention and awareness and the want and the will,” Travis said. “I honestly think that whole scene of events that [Jason] just named right there, that really got us playing with more energy, playing with more intention.”