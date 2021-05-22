Travis Kelce drops collaboration with Nike ‘Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage By You’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with Nike to release his edition of Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by You collection.

The collaboration features six shoes designed by Kelce that represent different facets of his life and personality.

The All-Pro tight end is not only known for his impressive record-breaking play on the field, but also his sense of fashion and personality off of it.

The shoes are part of the Nike By You collection that lets customers customize their shoes with 13 different colors and an “innovative corduroy material that you can cut, rip or let wear naturally to reveal a wavy, tapestry-like fabric underneath with a character all its own.”

The shoes sell for $120 and are available on the Nike website. All styles of the shoe are customizable.

