Travis Kelce drops collaboration with Nike ‘Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage By You’

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce arrives before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with Nike to release his edition of Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by You collection.

The collaboration features six shoes designed by Kelce that represent different facets of his life and personality.

It’s all about showing your Tru Kolors while putting together crazy fabrics and making a shoe that represents you!! 🔥🔥🔥 #NikeByYou https://t.co/iFHnb8zLGi — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 22, 2021

The All-Pro tight end is not only known for his impressive record-breaking play on the field, but also his sense of fashion and personality off of it.

The shoes are part of the Nike By You collection that lets customers customize their shoes with 13 different colors and an “innovative corduroy material that you can cut, rip or let wear naturally to reveal a wavy, tapestry-like fabric underneath with a character all its own.”

While creating his @87Running Foundation, @tkelce met Kenniah, whom he instantly bonded with over fashion. He gave Kenniah the opportunity to be a Nike designer through Nike By You.



Customize yours now: https://t.co/CbCu3Q3fMB pic.twitter.com/hpzRc3fhUw — Nike Football (@usnikefootball) May 21, 2021

The shoes sell for $120 and are available on the Nike website. All styles of the shoe are customizable.