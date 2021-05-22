Travis Kelce drops collaboration with Nike ‘Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage By You’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with Nike to release his edition of Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by You collection.
The collaboration features six shoes designed by Kelce that represent different facets of his life and personality.
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Travis, Tru Kolors – references Kelce’s clothing line “Tru Kolors”
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Kenniah, K.I.D. Fire – designed by a young designer Kelce discovered through his 87 and Running Foundation
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Travis, Kansas City – the colors and design pay homage to the Kansas City Chiefs
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Travis, The Heights – references Cleveland Heights High School, Kelce’s alma mater
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Travis – his original customized design
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage by Travis, The Runway – references Kelce’s love for fashion and his fashion show put on by his foundation
The All-Pro tight end is not only known for his impressive record-breaking play on the field, but also his sense of fashion and personality off of it.
The shoes are part of the Nike By You collection that lets customers customize their shoes with 13 different colors and an “innovative corduroy material that you can cut, rip or let wear naturally to reveal a wavy, tapestry-like fabric underneath with a character all its own.”
The shoes sell for $120 and are available on the Nike website. All styles of the shoe are customizable.