SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The fourth Sunday in October has come to be known as National Tight End to celebrate the position in the NFL.

On Sunday, two of the league’s best, and founders of Tight End University, will face off on the field to celebrate accordingly.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle will battle it out at Levi’s Stadium at 3:25 p.m. central as both look to lead their teams back into the win column.

The duo have been at the center of the best-tight-end-in-the-league debate for years with Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews joining the conversation last season.

While fans argue about who the best is, Kittle and Kelce were busy coming up with TEU, the annual summit for all tight ends to come together and learn from each other to advance the position.

Joined by retired tight end Greg Olson, the annual get-together has seen veterans and young stars join together to work on footwork, routes, blocking and more:

Chiefs Tight Ends

Travis Kelce

Noah Grey

Jody Fortson

Blake Bell (Injured Reserve)