KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift caused an immense whirlwind after the music superstar was spotted at Arrowhead to watch the tight end play on Sunday.

In fact, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in jersey sales after him Swift’s appearance, according to what Fanatics told TMZ Sports.

“Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” Fanatics said.

Swift’s impact cannot be understated. While Kelce is one of the most popular players in the league, prior to Sunday’s game against the Bears, Kelce was outside top 10 in jersey sales.

The pairing has caused quite a spectacle—especially after being seen leaving the game together—not just across Kansas City, but all over.