KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are taking their brotherly love to the podcast world.

The duo of Super Bowl champion brothers launched “New Heights“, a weekly podcast where the brothers talk football and more.

“Being in two completely different states and not being able to see each other through the course of the season,” Jason said. “We’ve always thought about a way to maybe interact and keep track of each other and what’s happening in our lives.”

The Kelce boys covered a variety of topics in the series’ first episode, including offseason highlights, various football topics, former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and who has the better Super Bowl ring.

“Doing something like this can kind of get looked at like you’re not focused on the field and that’s the last thing either of us ever want, is to let anybody know that our heart isn’t in it full go throughout the season,” Travis said. “But I think throughout both of our careers we’ve been able to show what kind of teammates we are.”

Travis touched on the Chiefs offseason moves and how different the offense is going to look. He added that his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, keeps getting better.

“Mahomes, baby, he just keeps getting better man,” Kelce said. “He’s real comfortable in the pocket right now. you saw it in the preseason, he’s just feeling it out.”

We are two brothers from Cleveland Heights who, as kids, had a dream of turning pro, and now we’re here to give our thoughts from inside the game. We’ve been waiting for the right moment to do this show, and with 12 Pro Bowls and 2 rings between us, we have a few things to say about the league, the new talent on the field, the upcoming season, and our lives off the field. There will be a few notable names to join us on episodes, but for the most part, this will be a raw dialogue between two brothers who had the chance to live out their childhood football dreams together. Jason & Travis Kelce

New Heights is available on YouTube as well as Spotify and Apple.