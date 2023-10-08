MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went to the locker room after suffering a right foot injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Mahomes threw a screen pass to Kelce with under two minutes left in the second half and Kelce got his foot stuck in the turf and fell to the ground without contact.

Kelce limped the sideline before slamming his helmet and being looked at by the trainers. He went to the locker room to receive X-rays as the first half was ending.

He later returned in the second half with a taped right ankle. He did not play on the Chiefs’ first scoring drive out of the half that helped them take a 20-13 lead.

Before the injury, Kelce had five catches for 22 yards on six targets.

The 34-year-old missed Week 1 against the Detroit Lions after suffering a bone bruise in his knee.

He is the second-leading receiver on the team this season.