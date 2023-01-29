KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will after injuring his back at practice on Friday according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

The injury occurred on the last play of practice when he went up for a pass and his back locked up.

Jay Glazer reporting Travis Kelce's Back on Friday locked up — and this morning they "still don't know if he can go" and before they make a decision they "really need to see him run" — something to monitor pre-game. #Chiefs https://t.co/hQs9mOXNTn — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 29, 2023

He had to get an anti-inflammatory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Kelce did warm-up before the game.

Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce are officially active.



Their workload is the main concern now.#Chiefs https://t.co/B85XB1WVfG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 29, 2023

He is active for the matchup.

Those not playing in the AFC Championship for the Chiefs include:

QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR Justin Watson

DE Malik Herring

Bengals inactives:

QB Jake Browning

HB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

G Alex Cappa

OT Jonah Williams

DE Jeff Gunter

DT Jay Tufele

The Chiefs will be without Justin Watson but will have Mecole Hardman in the lineup for the first time since Week 9.