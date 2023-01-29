KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will after injuring his back at practice on Friday according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.
The injury occurred on the last play of practice when he went up for a pass and his back locked up.
He had to get an anti-inflammatory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Kelce did warm-up before the game.
He is active for the matchup.
Those not playing in the AFC Championship for the Chiefs include:
- QB Shane Buechele
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
- TE Blake Bell
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- WR Justin Watson
- DE Malik Herring
Bengals inactives:
- QB Jake Browning
- HB Chris Evans
- CB Jalen Davis
- G Alex Cappa
- OT Jonah Williams
- DE Jeff Gunter
- DT Jay Tufele
The Chiefs will be without Justin Watson but will have Mecole Hardman in the lineup for the first time since Week 9.