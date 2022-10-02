TAMPA, Fla. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is continuing to move up the tight end record books in his illustrious career.

Kelce surpassed Rob Gronkowski to move to fifth all-time in receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history.

He accomplished the feat against Gronkowski’s old team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Sunday Night football.

Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a seven-yard reception near the end of the first quarter, giving him 9.289 yards, passing Gronk’s 9,286.

It adds to the list of tight end milestones Kelce continues to climb.

The tight ends in front of him are now Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Jason Witten and Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez.