KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis and Jason Kelce dove deep into the crazy play that didn’t count near the end of the Bills vs. Chiefs game in their latest New Heights podcast.

Travis talked about Kansas City mistakes, what was going through his mind during the lateral to Toney and how the team is moving forward in practice.

“Just a little stuff that we can control, man, and sometimes when you got younger players, you got players that are trying to fill their roles and find their roles on the team you go through these learning experiences,” Travis began with.

“It’s all correctable, everybody’s just got to focus and be accountable for the guy next to them,” he continued.

“That was the biggest message (on Tuesday), let’s get back to the details of doing everything the right way and be the best team Monday through Saturday and see what kind of performance we go out there on Sunday with.”

“We’re just going to keep chopping away in practice, and I got all the faith in the world we’re going to get back on track.”

Jason then asked about the play everyone is still talking about: the lateral to wide reviewer Kadarius Toney.

“Honestly man, it was such a bang-bang (play),” he Travis said.

“Like I caught it, turned up field, I knew it was man coverage, saw the single high safety coming down, knew I had broke the contain of the guy chasing me and when the safety was trying to tackle me, I broke his angle. I knew it was one-on-one or two-on-one.”

“(Toney’s defender) was the only one on that side of the field, I know KT was over there because of the route he ran, and I saw him out of the corner of my eye in a lateral position. In a position where if I could get him the ball, I knew he had space to score a touchdown.”

And sure enough, Toney did score a touchdown, only to get called back for offensive offside because he was lined up in the neutral zone.

Jason asked, “What did Andy say when you got to the sideline?”

“I didn’t talk to Coach Reid,” Travis responded. “In retrospect, could you imagine if that got tipped? I could see coach Reid in my head (say) ‘come here’.”

“Insane creativity,” Jason said.

“It was close,” Travis followed with, “When it left my hand I thought it got tipped. So you probably won’t see me doing that every single game, I promise you guys. It was a little bit too close for comfort.”

Despite Toney being the reason for the play not counting, Travis the leader made sure to talk to him about it at practice on Tuesday.

“I went up to KT. I said, ‘Man, we had that place (bleepin’) rockin’.’ Oh man, that crowd at Arrowhead was on fire after that play. I told him, ‘Hey man, we’re just going to have to do it again big dawg.'”

Travis continued by praising his teammate on the podcast.

“We talked about plays like this all the time, especially in critical moments. I love KT, if we get the opportunity again I’m gonna throw that (bleep) right to into his chest again. Hopefully he gets there and I got all the faith in the world in that dude.

“He’s one of our best players man. He’s one of the best players we got with the ball in his hands. You turn on the film and watch what he does when the ball is in his hands and you can’t tell me you don’t want that guy on your team.”

“Everybody hatin’ on KT right now man, I’m not trying to hear that. I’m trustin’ 19 every time he’s out on the field.”

Patrick Mahomes mentioned after the game that the play being called back took away from Travis’ legendary career, among other opinions about the officiating. Jason pointed that out and disagreed with the QB’s sentiment. Travis on the other hand looks at it from a different perspective.

“I love Pat for that man. Everybody’s just stickin’ up for each other, I could give a damn,” Travis mentioned. “If they get fined for it, okay, but at least the guys in this locker room know that we got their back, we’re all in this thing together and that we’re (bleepin’) movin’ forward.”

Plenty have criticized the Kansas City Chiefs this year for fundamental mistakes, and how those aren’t corrected at this point in the season yet.

“We put our (bleepin’) hearts in it man. You’re not seeing guys just comin’ in and clockin’ in and out for a paycheck, man. You got guys that actually give a damn, not only about these wins and losses, but the livelihoods of each individual in that building.”

“This is only going to make us play that much harder and that much more for each other,” Travis continued to say. I appreciate Pat saying that, I love Coach Reid, I love the ability to have our guys backs, but at the same time we’ve had a lot of close games that we gotta find ways to win no matter what.”

He made a point that although the lateral for a touchdown got called back, there were still chances for KC to go win the game after that. The tight end also gave a glimpse into how the team reacted to the final drive in the film room and in team meetings on Tuesday.

“I’m more pissed off at how I ran my route after that on the 4th and 15,” Travis explained. “We still had two timeouts, 2nd and 15, 40 seconds left, that is a lot of time to put up a field goal.”

“That is a lot of time to get into the redzone. And that is what we harp on when we rewatch film, when we’re looking at it, when Coach Nagy is standing up there in front of the offense talking about how we’re going to fix this problem.

“What’s real is we still had a chance and I didn’t play my best after those two plays and I wish I woulda played better,” he continued. “From that point, you got to work today, tomorrow and the rest of the week to try and fix it. If you get put in situations like that in the future, which I’m sure we will, we’re ready, we know how to attack and win that (bleepin’) football game.

The Chiefs look to bounce back on the road this Sunday against the New England Patriots.