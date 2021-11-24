Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown among leaders in preliminary Pro Bowl votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The preliminary 2022 Pro Bowl votes have been counted and so far, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and left tackle Orlando Brown are among the highest vote getters for their position.
Kelce is a top-3 vote getter overall behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
|POS.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|81,087
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|80,673
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|79,910
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|76,064
|CB
|Trevon Diggs
|Dallas Cowboys
|75,637
The Chiefs as a team are fourth in overall votes behind the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and the Rams.
Fans can continue to vote until December 16 online and on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlVote and the players name or handle.
The final rosters will be announced on December 20, 2021 and the Pro Bowl will be played on February 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada.