Travis Kelce, Orlando Brown among leaders in preliminary Pro Bowl votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The preliminary 2022 Pro Bowl votes have been counted and so far, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and left tackle Orlando Brown are among the highest vote getters for their position.

Kelce is a top-3 vote getter overall behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

POS.NAMETEAMVOTES
RBJonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts81,087
WRCooper KuppLos Angeles Rams80,673
TETravis KelceKansas City Chiefs79,910
DEMyles GarrettCleveland Browns76,064
CBTrevon DiggsDallas Cowboys75,637

The Chiefs as a team are fourth in overall votes behind the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and the Rams.

Fans can continue to vote until December 16 online and on Twitter using the hashtag #ProBowlVote and the players name or handle.

The final rosters will be announced on December 20, 2021 and the Pro Bowl will be played on February 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada.

