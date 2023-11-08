KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce has a lot to celebrate “right nah”.

His Kansas City Chiefs just beat the Miami Dolphins in a game where Kelce broke Tony Gonzalez’s record for all-time receiving yards.

On this week’s episode of “New Heights,” Travis talks about meeting up with a familiar face in Frankfurt.

Travis discussed his match-up against Tyreek Hill, who was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins in 2022.

“Seeing that dude live is the most exciting thing you can see in the NFL, it’s unbelievable,” Kelce said. “You don’t always see success stories when a guy leaves an organization like Tyreek did, and man, it’s just good to see him.”

Kelce also chatted about the possibility of Hill breaking some NFL records this year.

“It looks like he’s going to break the NFL record for most receiving yards, and I couldn’t be happier for him,” Kelce said.

Travis also said he enjoyed visiting Germany. He mentioned having a few “Schnitzels,” both pork and chicken, coupled with a German Pilsner.

The Kelce brothers are looking forward to what they’re calling the “Kelce family reunion game.”

The Chiefs and Eagles face off on Nov. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium for a Super Bowl rematch.