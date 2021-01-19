Travis Kelce thanks Chiefs Kingdom for virtual support in Man of the Year fan challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce thanks the Chiefs Kingdom a day after he won the NFL’s Walter Peyton Man of the Year Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees.

The Chiefs tight end tweeted a gracious message to fans Tuesday afternoon, saying the million votes and retweets were unbelievable.

Thank You #ChiefsKingdom Over a million retweets and votes, UNBELIEVABLE!! The winning donation will go directly into this city! We all take care of each other and this contest was a testament to how much support we have here in KC to help make this place better! https://t.co/6CenK1L3Iz — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 19, 2021

Kelce is the Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award because of his work through his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation and dedication to Kansas City’s Operation Breakthrough.

His STEM lab initiative, called “Ignition Lab: Powered by 87&Running,” was announced in August 2020. His foundation also puts on Walk the Walk fashion show, which raises money for the nonprofit in Kansas City’s inner city.

Winning the fan portion of the vote means Kelce will win an additional $25,000 for the charity of his choice. In his tweet, Kelce said that money will go directly into the city.

The winner of the main Walter Payton Man of the Year award will be announced the night before the Super Bowl.

The winner of that award gets $250,000 donated to their charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000.